I had the opportunity to test for some time a pre-production unit of the newly released Fujifilm GFX 50S. While I am not at all camera reviewer, I thought it would be useful to share about my experience since I am sure I will be getting a few questions on social media about it. This is thus not a review of the camera, but just my initial impressions after working with it for the type of work I do […]

