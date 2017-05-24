​​

Here is some extremely exciting news guys!

As part of Apple’s launch of Today At Apple, I’ve partnered with Apple and @VSCO to host a special Photo Lab at the Apple Store in SoHo, NYC.

My Photo Lab will take place on Thursday May 25th from 7-8:30pm at the Apple Store in SoHo, NYC. Join me to learn about my journey as a photographer. I will also share a few pointers on how to develop your own photographic style. I can’t wait to spend some time creating some works as together as we kick off #TodayAtApple around the globe!

Spaces are limited so visit link http://apple.co/2qpBgWN ASAP to secure your spot.

Also, make sure to browse the Today At Apple site to learn about similar events in NYC and around the world.

In collaboration with Apple and @VSCO #VSCO